National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$90.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$69.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$76.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total value of C$1,598,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.