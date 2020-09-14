National Bank Financial Raises Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target to C$20.25

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Teranga Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.68.

TSE:TGZ opened at C$14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -406.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.06. Teranga Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.86 and a 52 week high of C$16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 1.4624835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

