Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAII traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

