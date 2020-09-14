NEM (XEM) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, NEM has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $39.29 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, HitBTC and B2BX.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Upbit, OKEx, Exrates, COSS, Bitbns, Indodax, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Binance, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Iquant, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, Livecoin, Kuna, CoinTiger, Zaif, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Kryptono, Koineks, B2BX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

