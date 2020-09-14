Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 31%

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC)’s stock price rose 31% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 1,217,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 164,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a current ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 29.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

