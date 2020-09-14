Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,563,100 shares, an increase of 175.2% from the August 15th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NEVDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 141,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,680. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Nevada Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

