New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). New Age Beverages posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

NBEV has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

