New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.10

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 684100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

