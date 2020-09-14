New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1613008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.