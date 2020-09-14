Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,953 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,260,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,416,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

