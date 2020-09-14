Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of Nextdecade stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Nextdecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nextdecade by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nextdecade by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextdecade by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.