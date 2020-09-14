NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.44.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.55. 26,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,476. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $291.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

