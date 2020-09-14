NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of NI worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 633,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 25.7% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 298,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NI by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NI by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NODK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,533. NI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $339.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.27.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

