Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NBL stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388,907. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 137.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Noble Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

