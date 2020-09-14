Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $220.05

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.05 and last traded at $219.62, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.78. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

