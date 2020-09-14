North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. North American Nickel shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 11,840 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.