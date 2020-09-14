Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NOVT stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $117.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,231.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,015,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,066,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,020,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 873,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,284,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,236,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

