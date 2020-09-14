NPCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $2,139.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

