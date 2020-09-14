NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.33. NRG Metals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

