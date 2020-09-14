NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVEE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $48.37 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $639.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie Catherine Conner acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $147,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 357.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 106.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

