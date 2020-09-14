OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCFT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

OCFT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,859,000 after buying an additional 1,067,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,466,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 107,434 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 412,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,227,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

