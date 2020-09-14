OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCFT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

OCFT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,859,000 after buying an additional 1,067,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,466,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 107,434 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 412,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,227,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.