Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $437.44 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Ontology has a total market cap of $603.07 million and approximately $437.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00008027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitMart, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last week, Ontology has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025061 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,229,877 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bitbns, Indodax, Binance, Koinex, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Hotbit, Upbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

