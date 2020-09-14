Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Open Text by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Open Text by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,541 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 539,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,154,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

