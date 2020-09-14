Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OPRT. Barclays boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $107,710.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares in the company, valued at $818,473.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 4,759 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $63,437.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,554.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock valued at $383,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 880.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.