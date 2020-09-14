Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.86.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.