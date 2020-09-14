Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,868,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 61,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $214,893,000 after acquiring an additional 162,661 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,563,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $196,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.