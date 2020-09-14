O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $55,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Nomura raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.79.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.28. 4,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,700. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.02. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

