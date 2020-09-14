Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.97.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.25. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.21%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

