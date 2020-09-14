OTCMKTS:FOLGF (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:FOLGF (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FOLGF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 29,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,290. OTCMKTS:FOLGF has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

Get OTCMKTS:FOLGF alerts:

About OTCMKTS:FOLGF

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:FOLGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:FOLGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.