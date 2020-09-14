OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLNKF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. OTCMKTS:LLNKF has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get OTCMKTS:LLNKF alerts:

OTCMKTS:LLNKF Company Profile

LiteLink Technologies Inc provides services in the software development and consulting sectors. The company is developing 1Shift Logistics, a Software-as-a-Service based solution that bids, tracks, manages, and settles drivers and carriers for the transportation of goods; and uBUCK voucher, a prepaid voucher that allows you to top-up accounts and make payments.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:LLNKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:LLNKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.