P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ PFIN opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. P & F Industries has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded P & F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

