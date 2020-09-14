PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $85.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $85.13. 6,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,397. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $57,080,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $38,946,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

