Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $34.79 Average PT from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 82,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

