Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. The outperformance can be primarily attributed to product innovation, strategic partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. The company reported mixed second-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Moreover, the company is focusing on TV and digital spend (including sponsorship/venue spending) to drive new customer count. Also, the company is continually striving to eliminate barriers to expansion in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. However, high debt and costs woes linger. Considering the panoptic impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its business and the industry, the company has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 guidance.”

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. CL King increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.06, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 4,147.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 52.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

