Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.24

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 252482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $521.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.51%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.