Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peloton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of PTON opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,909,283.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $560,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $9,557,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 833.8% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

