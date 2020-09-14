PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Head to Head Comparison

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PennyMac Financial Services and Rocket Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 0 8 0 3.00 Rocket Companies 1 8 4 0 2.23

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Rocket Companies has a consensus target price of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Rocket Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 37.77% 42.33% 6.96% Rocket Companies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Rocket Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $1.48 billion 2.64 $392.96 million $4.89 11.00 Rocket Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Rocket Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. This segment originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Loan Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated mortgage loans, and execution and management of early buyout loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent mortgagors; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. This segment also services conventional and government-insured or guaranteed loans; and distressed mortgage loans that have been acquired as investments by its advised entities. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing the acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Rocket Companies

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc.

