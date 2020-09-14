PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.71

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 19063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $840,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,844 shares of company stock worth $22,696,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $22,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 650,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

