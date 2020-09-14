PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.71

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 19063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $2,270,700.00. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,844 shares of company stock valued at $22,696,050 in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

