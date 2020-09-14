Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th.

Perrigo stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,840. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after acquiring an additional 949,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 749.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 186,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

