Peter Southby Acquires 14 Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) per share, with a total value of £158.20 ($206.72).

Shares of Emis Group stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,130 ($14.77). 45,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.42 million and a P/E ratio of 26.78. Emis Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140.34 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $15.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Emis Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

