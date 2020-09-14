Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 156.4% in August

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pioneer High Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 2,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 101,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 125,248 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 99,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.