Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Short Interest Up 170.0% in August

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

POGS remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

