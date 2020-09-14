Pivotal Research Boosts Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $211.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.33.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $149.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

