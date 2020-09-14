Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 430,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.45 on Monday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.29% of Polar Power worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

