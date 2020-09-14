POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUCOY. ValuEngine upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

