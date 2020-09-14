Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) versus Webster Financial (OTCMKTS:WBS) Head-To-Head Review

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Princeton National Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Princeton National Bancorp and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 5 3 1 2.56

Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.66%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 9.13, indicating that its share price is 813% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Webster Financial $1.44 billion 1.69 $382.72 million $4.07 6.64

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.