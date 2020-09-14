Privatix (PRIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,576.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $56,407.33 and approximately $5,576.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.91 or 0.04802787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005101 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00061486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

