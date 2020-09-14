Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $96.44 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 11532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

