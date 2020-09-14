Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Financial Comparison

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Change Healthcare and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 0 12 1 3.08 Proofpoint 0 3 14 1 2.89

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $16.92, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $143.76, indicating a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and Proofpoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 1.36 -$947.60 million $1.47 9.74 Proofpoint $888.19 million 6.60 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -141.24

Proofpoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Change Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -4.34% 14.93% 6.26% Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80%

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

